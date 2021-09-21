Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.