Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 78.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

