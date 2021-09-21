Day & Ennis LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,247,986 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31.

