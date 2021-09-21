Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,774,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,079. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

