Day & Ennis LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

CSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 146,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.