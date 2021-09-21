Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV remained flat at $$90.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.