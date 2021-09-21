Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shares Down 1.5%

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $11.08. 4,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69.

About Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

