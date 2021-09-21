Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 4,878.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datto were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,110 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

