D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

DHI stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

