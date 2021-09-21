CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

