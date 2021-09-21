CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 130.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.