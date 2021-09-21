CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,703,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

