CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

