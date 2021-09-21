CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

