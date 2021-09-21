CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,555.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,555 ($33.38) and last traded at GBX 2,555 ($33.38), with a volume of 117659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,465 ($32.21).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,416.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,202.70. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

