CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

