Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $19.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 3,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

