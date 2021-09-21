CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURI. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

