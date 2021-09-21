Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 336,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.