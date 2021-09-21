Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 336,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

