CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 180.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 262,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

