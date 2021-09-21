CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in CryoLife by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 197,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRY opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.47 million, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

