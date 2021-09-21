Crest Nicholson Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 403.36 ($5.27) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 722.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

