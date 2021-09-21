Crest Nicholson Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:CRST)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 403.36 ($5.27) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 722.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Dividend History for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.