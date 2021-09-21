Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.98. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

