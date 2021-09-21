Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 65,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

