Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

