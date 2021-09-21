Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.