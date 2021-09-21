Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $374.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.