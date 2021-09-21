Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 132,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

