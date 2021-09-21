Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

