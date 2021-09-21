Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.