Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

CS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

