Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.
CS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
