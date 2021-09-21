Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Credicorp worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after buying an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

BAP opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

