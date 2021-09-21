Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Crane by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of CR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

