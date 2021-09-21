CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 708,700 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a P/E ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

