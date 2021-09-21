Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.23% of Covetrus worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Covetrus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,674 shares of company stock worth $773,492. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

