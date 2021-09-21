Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $451.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average is $396.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.