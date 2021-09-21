Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $453.92. 48,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,391. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

