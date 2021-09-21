Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

