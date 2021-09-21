Cormark Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$26.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective increased by Cormark to C$26.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNS. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.62. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.95 million and a P/E ratio of -28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.