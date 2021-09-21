Contrasting Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and Novartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novartis 3 3 5 0 2.18

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.96%. Novartis has a consensus target price of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Novartis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Novartis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 8.52 -$11.44 million N/A N/A Novartis $48.66 billion 3.81 $8.07 billion $5.75 14.40

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Novartis 17.83% 25.25% 10.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novartis beats Alterity Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures and markets finished dosage form medicines as well as intermediary products including active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Corporate segment refers to group management and central services. The company was founded on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

