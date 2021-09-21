Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,400.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,128.57.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,196.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,068.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,893.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.54 billion and a PE ratio of 104.17. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$2,240.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

