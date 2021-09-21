Constellation Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Constellation has a market cap of $326.12 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00121850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

