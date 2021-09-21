Comparing Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -3.53% -0.12% -0.05% JBG SMITH Properties -14.87% -2.85% -1.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.27 $6.67 million N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.50 -$62.30 million $1.19 24.93

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

