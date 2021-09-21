Comparing Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Synopsys alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Synopsys and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 2 10 0 2.69 Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Synopsys presently has a consensus price target of $331.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $220.82, indicating a potential downside of 20.79%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.48% 15.03% 9.17% Paylocity 11.14% 16.19% 2.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.69 billion 13.30 $664.35 million $4.27 75.25 Paylocity $635.63 million 23.95 $70.82 million $1.36 204.99

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. Synopsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synopsys beats Paylocity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.