Comparing Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) & Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resideo Technologies and Latch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Latch 0 2 3 0 2.60

Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Latch has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Latch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Latch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $5.07 billion 0.75 $37.00 million $1.45 18.19 Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Latch.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Latch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies 4.18% 14.59% 5.09% Latch N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Latch shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Latch on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment distributes low-voltage electronic and security products such as intrusion and smart home, fire, video surveillance, access control, power, audio and video, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring. The company was founded on April 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

