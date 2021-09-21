CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

