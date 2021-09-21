CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.35. CommScope reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 57,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

