Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.0% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

