Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 13.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 273,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538,768. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

