Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.63 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

